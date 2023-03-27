Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Launches $25M Campaign to Fight Antisemitism

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft launched a $25 million campaign to fight antisemitism titled "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" on Monday.

Kraft issued a statement on the venture:

"The #StandUpToJewishHate campaign is designed to raise awareness for the fight against antisemitism, specifically among non-Jewish audiences and to help all Americans understand that there is a role for each of us to play in combating a problem that is unfortunately all too prevalent in communities across the country today. We must stand up and take action against the rise of all hate and I hope everyone will post and share the Blue Square to show their support in this fight."

The 81-year-old told People's Natasha Dye he has gotten Patriots legend Tom Brady and rapper Meek Mill to support the cause.

In a report published March 22, the Anti-Defamation League said there were 3,697 antisemitic incidents in 2022, a 36 percent rise from 2021. Included in that total were 111 physical assaults, up 26 percent from the previous year.

Kraft founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019, and he emphasized how he felt the need to redouble his efforts in the wake of current events.

"The rise of antisemitism, to me, is the real breakdown of what this society stands on," he said, per the Associated Press' Deepa Bharath. "In my lifetime, I have never seen the way things are right now with this hatred against Jews."