Calais Campbell to Meet With Jets in 2023 NFL Free Agency After 3 Years with Ravens

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

One of the top remaining free agents in this year's cycle, Calais Campbell is set to meet with the New York Jets when the organization returns from league meetings on Thursday, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

He is also reportedly set to visit the Buffalo Bills in the coming days and has already met with the Jacksonville Jaguars—one of his former teams—and the Atlanta Falcons.

Campbell, 36, spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he was a solid contributor for one of the better defenses in the league, making a Pro Bowl appearance in 2020. He was released by the organization on March 13.

If New York manages to land Campbell, it'd be getting a veteran with six Pro Bowl appearances to help lead a young, talented defense that already includes the likes of Quinnen Williams, Quincy Williams, Sauce Gardner and C.J. Mosley.

The Jets finished with a top-four scoring defense in the NFL last season, only allowing 18.6 points per game. They only trailed the San Francisco 49ers (16.3), Buffalo Bills (17.9) and Baltimore Ravens (18.5).

The defensive line is perhaps the team's most talented position group with Quinnen Williams emerging as star in 2022 as he made his first Pro Bowl appearance and was named to the All-Pro first team.

And with the departure of Sheldon Rankins in free agency, there is an obvious role to be had for Campbell, who's entering his 16th season in the NFL.

Campbell finished last season with 36 total tackles and four TFLs to go along with 5.5 sacks, his most in his three seasons with the Ravens.