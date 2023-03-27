Buying or Selling NFL Head Coach Comments, Buzz Coming Out of 2023 Owner Meetings

1 of 6

Predraft smoke exists for a reason. Secrecy can, in theory, give a team an advantage when it comes to trades or draft positioning.

When teams talk negatively about a prospect, they could be hoping that he falls to them in the draft. A squad that talks highly about a prospect could be trying to raise the trade value of a specific draft slot.

Teams appear to be high on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is vying with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson to be the first signal-caller off the board. According to Pro Football Talk's Peter King, teams don't believe that Young's 5'10" height is a major detriment:

"A rep of a team that will likely draft a quarterback this year told me Sunday: 'If you watch Bryce Young, and you didn't know he was 5'10", you wouldn't think about his height.' ... I'd been told previously that Young, in not getting many passes batted down at the line, has a sense of playing bigger than he is."

This one is believable. Young flashed a high release point during his pro-day workout, and he was a very effective quarterback at Alabama, which hasn't featured a short offensive line.

Young passed for more than 8,000 yards with 80 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions in his two-plus seasons with the Crimson Tide. If he was too short for the position, he wouldn't have produced such prolific and efficient numbers.

Now, Young's slight frame—he weighed 204 pounds at the combine but didn't weigh in at his pro day—could raise questions for some franchises. We don't believe that Young's height is a concern for most, though, and that Young is at or near the top of many quarterback boards.

