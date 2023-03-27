Jets HC Robert Saleh on Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: 'We Love Our Running Back Room'

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The New York Jets may not be a landing spot for free-agent running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"We love our running back room," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday when asked about Elliott. "I'll leave it at that."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last Thursday that the Jets were among the teams with which the three-time Pro Bowler was looking to sign.

Breece Hall's rookie season was cut short last October because of a torn ACL, and the Jets have made their short-term ambitions clear with their pursuit of a trade for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

Despite the injury, Hall should remain the long-term answer at running back. He ran for 463 yards and four touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 218 yards and one score in seven appearances.

But it would make sense to add another veteran who could shore up the backfield.

Because they already have Hall, the Jets wouldn't need Elliott to be the featured running back, a role for which he isn't suited anymore. He set career lows in rushing yards (876) and yards per carry (3.8) in 2022.

Instead, the 6'0", 228-pound Elliott would complement Hall much like he paired with Tony Pollard in Dallas.

Saleh's comments cast doubt on whether this idea will progress past the theoretical stage.

A head coach in his position wouldn't want to say anything that rubs any of his current players the wrong way, yet he sounded pretty definitive on the matter.