Colts HC Steichen on Lamar Jackson Trade: 'We Do Our Due Diligence on Every Player'March 27, 2023
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen remained vague when asked about the team's possible interest in quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"We do our due diligence on every player, whether it's in free agency or the draft," he told reporters Monday.
The comment came after Jackson announced he had requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens:
Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8
win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I'll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You'll See me again
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
