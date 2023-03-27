Colts HC Steichen on Lamar Jackson Trade: 'We Do Our Due Diligence on Every Player'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen remained vague when asked about the team's possible interest in quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"We do our due diligence on every player, whether it's in free agency or the draft," he told reporters Monday.

The comment came after Jackson announced he had requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens:

