Colts and Lamar Jackson's Top Landing Spots After Requesting Trade from Ravens

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nearly four weeks after requesting a trade from the Baltimore Ravens privately, Lamar Jackson has taken things public.

In a statement released Monday morning on Twitter, Jackson confirmed he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2 after more than a year of contract extension talks.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7, less than a week after his trade request. While it seemed like an odd move at the time, the non-exclusive tag now seems like more of a strategic move to set up a potential trade down the line.

There has been a curious lack of movement on the Jackson front since the Ravens used the franchise tag, but the 2019 MVP taking things public may expedite an exit. The Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions are among the teams that could express interest in the coming days.

