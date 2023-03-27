Colts and Lamar Jackson's Top Landing Spots After Requesting Trade from Ravens

Colts and Lamar Jackson's Top Landing Spots After Requesting Trade from RavensMarch 27, 2023
Nearly four weeks after requesting a trade from the Baltimore Ravens privately, Lamar Jackson has taken things public.
In a statement released Monday morning on Twitter, Jackson confirmed he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2 after more than a year of contract extension talks.
Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8
in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that's has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team
The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7, less than a week after his trade request. While it seemed like an odd move at the time, the non-exclusive tag now seems like more of a strategic move to set up a potential trade down the line.
There has been a curious lack of movement on the Jackson front since the Ravens used the franchise tag, but the 2019 MVP taking things public may expedite an exit. The Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions are among the teams that could express interest in the coming days.
