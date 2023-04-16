2023 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff 1st-Round Predictions

0 of 9

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

And onto the postseason.

After 82 grueling regular-season games, we're down to the 16 best teams in the NHL as they all attempt to be the last squad standing in June.

The first round features rematches, rivalries and the league's best stars going head-to-head. Will the Devils' speed prove to be too much of an obstacle for the star-studded Rangers? Can the Oilers get by the Kings once again?

And yes, Maple Leafs fans, the question needs to be asked: Will Toronto finally find a way to get past the Lightning and advance to the elusive second round?

Our team of B/R NHL experts got together to provide series picks for every matchup.

