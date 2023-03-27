76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I Don't Care' to Pad Stats amid NBA MVP Race with Jokić, Giannis

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Joel Embiid has no plans on padding his stats to ensure an MVP victory.

The NBA's leading scorer told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that he's focused on winning a championship above all else.

"I don't care. I think mentally I've gotten to a different level where it's all about winning," Embiid said. "What matters—it's just about winning, winning, winning. I've been focused on that. We've been doing that. Whatever happens, happens. If I win MVP, good. If I don't, it's fine with me."

Embiid pointed to March 22's game against the Chicago Bulls as prime evidence of his lack of focus on individual stats. The Philadelphia 76ers star came into the game with 10 straight 30-point games but instead played just 16 minutes in a 116-91 blowout victory.

