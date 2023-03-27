X

    76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I Don't Care' to Pad Stats amid NBA MVP Race with Jokić, Giannis

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 27, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 24: Joel Embiid (21) of Philadelphia 76ers in action during NBA game between Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on March 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Joel Embiid has no plans on padding his stats to ensure an MVP victory.

    The NBA's leading scorer told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that he's focused on winning a championship above all else.

    "I don't care. I think mentally I've gotten to a different level where it's all about winning," Embiid said. "What matters—it's just about winning, winning, winning. I've been focused on that. We've been doing that. Whatever happens, happens. If I win MVP, good. If I don't, it's fine with me."

    Embiid pointed to March 22's game against the Chicago Bulls as prime evidence of his lack of focus on individual stats. The Philadelphia 76ers star came into the game with 10 straight 30-point games but instead played just 16 minutes in a 116-91 blowout victory.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I Don't Care' to Pad Stats amid NBA MVP Race with Jokić, Giannis
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon