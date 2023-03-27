Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa: 'I Can See a Hunger in Him'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is excited by what he has seen from Tua Tagovailoa ahead of what could be a pivotal season for his starting quarterback.

"He's doing great," McDaniel told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Sunday. "He's had a really good offseason with his family and training and positioning himself to feel good moving forward. He's very healthy, vibrant, and I can see a hunger in him that I'm excited to watch play out."

Tagovailoa had a career year in 2022, throwing for 3,458 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 68.8 QBR was the third-highest in the NFL.

The 2020 first-round pick was diagnosed with multiple concussions, though, which forced him to miss four regular-season games and Miami's AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins have already exercised Tagovailoa's fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through the 2024 season. For now, the franchise remains committed to him as the No. 1 guy under center.

His concussions undoubtedly present a long-term concern, and McDaniel's continued belief in Tagovailoa could hinge on how Miami performs in 2023. Another Wild Card Round exit or missing the postseason altogether could have the organization thinking long and hard about its QB situation.

As long as he carries his 2022 performance into this coming season, Tagovailoa shouldn't have anything to worry about.