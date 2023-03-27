Report: Daniel Snyder 'Highly Unlikely' to Sell Commanders for 'Dream Price' of $7B

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is "highly unlikely to get his dream price" in the franchise's eventual sale, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

In February, A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported Snyder was believed to be awaiting a bid of $7 billion, but no bid to that point came in at more than $6.3 billion.

The latter figure would be slightly higher than Forbes' valuation of the Commanders ($5.6 billion) last August, and it would shatter the record for the most expensive purchase of a sports team. The Walton-Penner family spent $4.65 billion on the Denver Broncos.

Daniel and Tanya Snyder announced in November they hired Bank of America Securities to explore a possible sale. Given the recent scandals surrounding the Commanders, many have wondered whether the Snyders' fellow owners could take the extreme step of voting them out.

King reported a resolution isn't expected at the NFL's league meetings, so the saga could drag on further into the spring or longer.

One thing is clear: Whether Snyder gets his requested price or not, he stands to make a huge profit from the sale. The group he led paid $800 million for the Commanders in 1999.