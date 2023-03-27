NFL Rumors: Goodell 'Really Wants' Thursday Flex Schedule; Coaches 'Really Hate It'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

This may not come as a surprise, but NFL head coaches aren't exactly over the moon with the idea of the league utilizing flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported it's an option NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell "really wants to have in his tool box, to prevent awful games for a partner already struggling with audience share, Amazon."

However, King added that "coaches hate the idea" and wrote he's "dubious it'll pass."

Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer and John Ourand reported NFL owners will vote on whether to add flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football at the league meetings. Under the proposal, the league could move games from Sunday to Thursday between Weeks 14-17 with 15 days' notice.

Considering Amazon is paying around $1 billion annually to broadcast Thursday Night Football, this step is perhaps inevitable.

Flex scheduling has helped Sunday Night Football become arguably the biggest weekly showcase, because NBC has the ability to secure meaningful matchups late into the season. Amazon might want the same luxury.

But it's one thing to have teams play a few hours later than they originally expected. It's another for coaches and players to see their turnaround between games shorten by multiple days.

Fans who purchased tickets for a game they thought would be on a Sunday may not be able to change plans and attend a Thursday night affair.

Although money often talks, the sheer volume of opposition toward Thursday flex scheduling could force Goodell to abandon the plan, even if only for the time being.