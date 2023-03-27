NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Bracket, Standings and Seed Predictions

1 of 2

1. Milwaukee (53-21)

2. Boston (52-23)

3. Philadelphia (49-25)

4. Cleveland (48-28)

5. New York (42-33)

6. Brooklyn (40-35)

Play-In Race

7. Miami (40-35)

8. Atlanta (37-38)

9. Toronto (37-38)

10. Chicago (36-38)

11. Indiana (33-42)

12. Washington (33-42)

13. Orlando (32-43)

The top four teams in the Eastern Conference have clinched playoff berths.

The Bucks can get a larger grip on the No. 1 seed if they beat Boston and Philadelphia at home on Thursday and Sunday.

Milwaukee should win its other six remaining games, so at least a win over Boston would keep open a clear path to the No. 1 seed.

Boston visits Philadelphia on April 4 in a contest that will likely decide the No. 2 seed if it wins.

The Sixers have three tough games just to get to the Milwaukee-Boston stretch of their schedule. They face Denver on Monday night in a showdown of Most Valuable Player candidates between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Then they host a desperate Dallas team and a Toronto side fighting for positioning in the play-in round.

Philadelphia finishes with Miami at home and road trips to Atlanta and Brooklyn. That is by far the toughest regular-season conclusion between it, Boston and Milwaukee.

The Sixers could beat the Bucks or Celtics, but still end up as the No. 3 seed because not all of their remaining contests are easy victories.

The other true fight in the East is for the No. 6 seed and play-in round positioning. Cleveland is safe as the No. 4 seed and New York holds a comfortable two-game lead over Brooklyn for the No. 5 seed.

Brooklyn and Miami are tied on record, and the No. 6 seed could be decided on the final day of the regular season, as could the No. 8 seed between Atlanta, Toronto and Chicago.

Indiana, Washington and Orlando may be too far back at this point of the season to mount a significant challenge to the No. 10 seed.

Brooklyn holds the clear edge over Miami since it plays six of its last seven games at home. Miami has five road games in the next seven.

Miami starts its road run in Toronto on Tuesday. The Raptors have the most difficult schedule left of any team in the East. They embark on a five-game road trip after Tuesday. Toronto faces Philadelphia once and Boston twice.

The Raptors did get lucky with two road games in Charlotte, but they also have to finish the season by hosting Milwaukee.

Atlanta and Chicago each have four home games remaining, and their April 4 clash inside the United Center could decide which teams lands in eighth place if Toronto struggles with some of its road games.

Seed Predictions

1. Milwaukee

2. Boston

3. Philadelphia

4. Cleveland

5. New York

6. Brooklyn

7. Miami

8. Chicago

9. Atlanta

10. Toronto