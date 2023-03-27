X

    Iowa's Caitlin Clark Comments on Setting New Record in Men or Women's NCAA Tournament

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 27, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 26: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    Caitlin Clark had a performance for the ages as she propelled Iowa into the Final Four of the NCAA women's basketball tournament on Sunday.

    The junior guard finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the second-seeded Hawkeyes beat fifth-seeded Louisville 97-83. It was the first time in tournament history—men's or women's—that a player scored at least 30 points en route to a triple-double.

    "This is probably the biggest game I played in, but I honestly felt it was one of the most calmness I've ever felt before a basketball game in my life," she told reporters after the game. "I believed, and I visualized to be in this press conference with a hat and a shirt around me. So here we are."

    Reaching the national semifinals was the culmination of a dream for the native of West Des Moines, Iowa.

    Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22

    ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS BELIEVE!!!!!! HAWKS ARE GOING TO DALLAS!!!! BE THERE EVERYONE 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 DREAMS COME TRUE YALL 🐤🐤🐤🐤

    For Clark and Iowa, the biggest test of the season could await in the Final Four. They'll play the winner of No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Maryland, and the reigning champion Gamecocks have been suffocating in the Big Dance so far.

    After running the table in the regular season, Dawn Staley's squad hasn't allowed more than 45 points in any of its first three tournament games. UCLA managed to score just 15 points through the first half against South Carolina in the Sweet 16.

    Should the two cross paths, perhaps Clark's singular ability to influence a game offensively could be the thing needed to topple the Gamecocks.