Iowa's Caitlin Clark Comments on Setting New Record in Men or Women's NCAA Tournament

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark had a performance for the ages as she propelled Iowa into the Final Four of the NCAA women's basketball tournament on Sunday.

The junior guard finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the second-seeded Hawkeyes beat fifth-seeded Louisville 97-83. It was the first time in tournament history—men's or women's—that a player scored at least 30 points en route to a triple-double.

"This is probably the biggest game I played in, but I honestly felt it was one of the most calmness I've ever felt before a basketball game in my life," she told reporters after the game. "I believed, and I visualized to be in this press conference with a hat and a shirt around me. So here we are."

Reaching the national semifinals was the culmination of a dream for the native of West Des Moines, Iowa.

For Clark and Iowa, the biggest test of the season could await in the Final Four. They'll play the winner of No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Maryland, and the reigning champion Gamecocks have been suffocating in the Big Dance so far.

After running the table in the regular season, Dawn Staley's squad hasn't allowed more than 45 points in any of its first three tournament games. UCLA managed to score just 15 points through the first half against South Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Should the two cross paths, perhaps Clark's singular ability to influence a game offensively could be the thing needed to topple the Gamecocks.