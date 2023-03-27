NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Conference Standings, Seeds and Predictions

1 of 2

Atlantic Division

1. Boston: 119

2. Toronto: 97

3. Tampa Bay: 90

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina: 103

2. New Jersey: 100

3. New York Rangers: 96

Wild-Card Race

1. New York Islanders: 83

2. Pittsburgh: 82

3. Florida: 79

4. Buffalo: 76

5. Washington: 76

6. Ottawa: 75

The No. 1 overall seed in the East and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs will soon belong to the Bruins officially.

Boston holds a 16-point edge on Carolina with nine games left to play. It can have everything locked up by the time its current home stand ends on Thursday.

The Bruins' first-round opponent may be decided on the final day of the regular season. The New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are safe in the wild-card hunt for now.

The Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators are all in must-win mode to snatch either of the wild-card positions.

Florida and Ottawa face off on Monday in what may serve as an elimination game for the Senators. It would be hard for the Sens to make up deficits between six and eight points on three teams in two weeks.

The Islanders and Penguins can make the task of the chasing teams even more difficult by winning their next games. New York hosts New Jersey on Monday, and Pittsburgh visits the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Any win by the two wild-card holders at this point of the season will feel like a blow to the playoff chances of the four remaining chasers.

The Islanders can bury Washington's chances with a win at the Capital One Arena on Wednesday. The Caps then play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Tampa Bay needs every win possible to catch the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second spot in the Atlantic Division. Toronto plays four of its next six games at home, so it could close out the No. 2 spot in its division before it embarks on a season-ending three-game road trip.

The Metropolitan Division race is far more compelling since Carolina, New Jersey and the Rangers have seven points between them.

Carolina hosts Tampa Bay and then visits Detroit and Montreal before facing the Islanders at home this week. New Jersey plays both New York teams and then visits Chicago and Winnipeg.

The Rangers might be able to make up some ground this week, but they face the toughest overall finish of the three Metropolitan leaders. They play five of their last eight games on the road.

New Jersey has the most ideal regular-season finish, as it hosts Pittsburgh, Columbus and Buffalo and visits Boston and Washington.

The two road trips could look much easier by the time they come around since the Bruins would have everything locked up and Washington might be out of the wild-card race.

Prediction

Atlantic: 1. Boston, 2. Toronto, 3. Tampa Bay

Metropolitan: 1. New Jersey, 2. Carolina, 3. New York Rangers

Wild Card: 1. New York Islanders, 2 Pittsburgh