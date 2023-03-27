Rockets Rumors: Nick Nurse Would Potentially Interest HOU If Raptors, HC Part Ways

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Amid reports by The Athletic's Shams Charania that Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse's future may be up in the year this summer, the Rockets have emerged as a potential suitor for the former NBA Coach of the Year, according to Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett.

Nurse, widely considered one of the best coaches in the league, would be of great interest to Houston if the Rockets decide to part ways with current coach Stephen Silas, who has gone 55-173 so far in three years, albeit in a really rough situation.

Silas is in the final guaranteed year of his contract, which runs through next season.

Nurse is reportedly entering the final year of his own respective deal this summer, per Charania. He has been the Raptors' coach since 2018 when he was promoted from an assistant role and signed a contract extension in 2020 worth $8 million that runs through next season.

He helped lead the franchise to its first NBA championship in 2019 and was the coach of the year the following season.

Houston could potentially be an attractive landing spot for Nurse as it has the second-worst record in the league and is firmly in the race to land the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft and select generational prospect Victor Wembanyama.

If Nurse does end up moving on, one league executive told Bulpett that former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who was fired earlier this season because of "violations of team policies," could be a potential fit in Toronto.