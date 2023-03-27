NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Clinch; Updated Standings, Bracket

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

With their 108-91 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs for the first time in five years.

The last time the organization made it to the postseason was in 2018, which was the last year that LeBron James played for the organization, leading Cleveland to its fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Led by a predominately young core, headlined by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers managed a quick rebuild, just a few years after having the second-worst record in the league in 2019-20.

The organization traded for Mitchell in the offseason, and it immediately paid dividends as he became an elite No. 1 scoring option for a team that was lacking it last season when it lost in the play-in tournament.

Now, Cleveland doesn't even have to stress about the play-in, as it's locked up a top-six seed.

It has also won its last four games and eight of its last 10, showing some of its best form at the end of season

Here's how things look around the rest of the NBA after the Cavaliers punched their ticket to the playoffs.

Eastern Conference Standings

1. Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) -x

2. Boston Celtics (52-23) -x

3. Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) -x

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28)-x

5. New York Knicks (42-33)

6. Brooklyn Nets (40-35)

7. Miami Heat (40-35)

8. Atlanta Hawks (37-38)

9. Toronto Raptors (37-38)

10. Chicago Bulls (36-38)

11. Indiana Pacers (33-42)

12. Washington Wizards (33-42)

13. Orlando Magic (32-43)

14. Charlotte Hornets (25-51) -o

15. Detroit Pistons (16-58) -o

Western Conference Standings

1. Denver Nuggets (50-24) -y

2. Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) -y

3. Sacramento Kings (45-29)

4. Phoenix Suns (39-35)

5. Los Angeles Clippers (39-36)

6. Golden State Warriors (39-36)

7. New Orleans Pelicans (37-37)

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37)

9. Los Angeles Lakers (37-38)

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38)

11. Dallas Mavericks (36-39)

12. Utah Jazz (35-39)

13. Portland Trail Blazers (32-41)

14. San Antonio Spurs (19-56) -o

15. Houston Rockets (18-57) -o

The middle of the Western Conference remains extremely packed with every single game having dramatic effects on who is in or out of the playoff picture.

A four-game losing streak for the Dallas Mavericks has them on the outside looking in.

Despite having one of the most talented duos in the entire league in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks sit in the No. 11 seed after back-to-back losses to the lowly Charlotte Hornets, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Just a few weeks ago Dallas seemed to be in a real good spot, sitting pretty in the top six seeds.

The play-in race in the East is also fairly interesting as Miami and Brooklyn have switched places several times over the last few days for the No. 6 seed. A year after coming a possession away from making the NBA Finals, the Heat just haven't found any sort of consistency this season.

As of right now, the Cavaliers are set for what would be a fascinating and entertaining playoff series against the New York Knicks, who have had an impressive season in their own right.