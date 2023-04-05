LeBron James: Lakers Going to OT vs. Jazz 'Definitely Didn't Help' Injury Recovery

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suggested Tuesday that going to overtime against the Utah Jazz was detrimental to the state of his ailing foot.

After his team fended off a comeback attempt by the Jazz to win 135-133 in overtime, James said the following, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The extra five minutes definitely didn't help. It definitely didn't help but we needed to get the win."

James hadn't played more than 32 minutes in a game after missing a month with the foot injury, but he played 38 minutes Tuesday and helped the Lakers clinch at least a spot in the postseason play-in tournament thanks to his 37 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Health has been a concern for James as he ages, as the last time he reached the 70-game mark in a season came in 2017-18. He missed time this season with various ailments, including a torn tendon in his foot, which is one reason the Purple and Gold have struggled with consistency at times.

When healthy, the all-time great continues to produce even at 38 years old and is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

The Lakers were able to tread water during his most recent absence thanks to the production of Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves and others. They are 7-3 over their past 10 games and have raced past the .500 mark at 41-38.

While the Lakers are technically seventh in the Western Conference since the 41-38 Los Angeles Clippers have the tiebreaker over them, they have three games left to get into the top six and avoid the play-in.

The Lakers' next game is Wednesday against the Clippers, which is massive for both teams since the winner will see its chances of finishing in the top six increase significantly.

James' status for the game against the rival Clippers isn't yet known, as LeBron said whether he plays will depend on "how my foot feels when I wake up and I step out of bed."