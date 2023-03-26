2023 NCAA Men's Final Four Won't Feature Top-3 Seed for 1st Time in History

Elsa/Getty Images

It turns out anyone who felt like there weren't any overwhelmingly dominant teams in men's college basketball this season may have been on to something.

Miami's win over Texas in Sunday's Elite Eight game meant history was made, and not the kind the typical powerhouses will like. ESPN's Field Yates noted this is the first year that there will not be a top-three seed in the men's Final Four.

Instead, the Final Four will consist of fourth-seeded UConn from the West Region, fifth-seeded Miami from the Midwest Region, fifth-seeded San Diego State from the South Region and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic from the East Region.

In a typical year, any of those teams might be the Cinderella story.

Yet the distinction goes to the Owls from the Conference USA, even though they are now 35-3 on the season after Saturday's dramatic win over Kansas State. They reached their first Final Four in program history and are just two wins away from taking home the national title.

And there won't be any top-three seeds in their way.

