Final Four 2023: Schedule, Odds, Predictions for NCAA Men's Tournament Semifinals

In 2023, we need a new name for March Madness. Perhaps March Lunacy?

This year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has already given us the biggest upset arguably all time, with No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson knocking off No. 1 Purdue 63-58 in the First Round as 23-point underdogs. No. 16 UMBC were 20.5-point underdogs when they shocked No. 1 Virginia in 2018.

And now consider April's Final Four. No. 9 Florida Atlantic. No. 5 San Diego State. No. 5 Miami. No. 4 UConn.

Just the way we all drew it up, right?

To put the Madness into perspective, this year marks the first time since seeding began in 1979 that the men's tourney did not feature a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight. It's also the first time since 2011, and only the third time ever, that the Final Four will not have a No. 1 seed.

With its 88-81 win over No. 2 Texas on Sunday evening after overcoming a 13-point deficit, No. 5 Miami clinched its first Final Four in program history.

San Diego State, meanwhile, became the first program from the Mountain West Conference to reach the Elite Eight. It and Florida Atlantic both reach the Final Four for the first time in either program's history.

According to Jeff Borzello (h/t SportsCenter), it's only the second time in the last 50 seasons that two programs will face off in the Final Four when each is making its debut.

After Final Four Saturday determines which two teams will keep dancing all the way to the end, the National Championship Game will be played Monday, April 3.

Let's take a look at the odds for each squad heading into the Final Four and predict which two teams we'll see face off for the right to cut down the nets to "One Shining Moment."

Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament Final Four Schedule

Date: Saturday, April 1

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 5 San Diego State: 6:09 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn: 8:49 p.m. ET, CBS

Final Four Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State (-2)

Miami vs. UConn (-5.5)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Final Four Predictions

UConn 88, Miami 82

UConn has been absolutely dominant throughout this year's tournament; its smallest margin of victory was 15 points (when the Huskies took down No. 5 Saint Mary's 70-55 in the Second Round) and its largest was 28, when it absolutely eviscerated No. 3 Gonzaga in the Elite Eight. The Huskies are No. 1 in KenPom ratings, while the Hurricanes are No. 26. It's been an incredible ride for Miami so far, but it's hard to imagine this squad taking down Adama Sanogo and the Huskies next weekend.

San Diego State 85, Florida Atlantic 79

Like Miami, San Diego State is making its first Final Four appearance in program history. Unlike Miami, however, San Diego State is favored in its Final Four matchup. Despite the No. 9 vs. No. 5 seeding, this matchup feels less lopsided than Miami vs. UConn; San Diego State is No. 14 in KenPom ratings, while Florida Atlantic is No. 17. But while Florida Atlantic is relatively strong on both offense and defense, San Diego State is a defensive juggernaut that can occasionally struggle offensively. After taking down No. 1 Alabama, however, the Aztecs have proven they can dance with anybody.

