X

    Suns' Deandre Ayton Probable to Return from Hip Injury vs. Jazz; Missed 4 Games

    Francisco RosaMarch 26, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 8: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 8, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is set to return to action after being upgraded to probable for the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

    Ayton, 24, has missed the last four games with a hip injury as the Suns have continued to deal with the injury bug over the latter part of the season.

    The team has struggled without the seven-footer as they have gone just 1-3 over that stretch, including a three-game losing streak that immediately followed his absence.

    Phoenix's No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft is in the middle of another solid season for the organization after signing a four-year, $133 million contract in the offseason.

    He is averaging 18.3 points and 10.1 rebounds on 58.9 percent shooting from the field in 61 games this season.

    Meanwhile, the Suns are still dealing with the injury to superstar Kevin Durant, who they acquired ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 9. He's played in just three games with the organization after suffering an ankle injury ahead of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 8.

    The two-time Finals MVP has missed the last nine games but is potentially looking at a return to action Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic.

    Suns' Deandre Ayton Probable to Return from Hip Injury vs. Jazz; Missed 4 Games
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Just four games separate the fourth-seeded Suns and the 12th-seeded Jazz, so Phoenix needs its stars to return to lock in homecourt advantage for at least the first round.