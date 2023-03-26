Suns' Deandre Ayton Probable to Return from Hip Injury vs. Jazz; Missed 4 Games

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is set to return to action after being upgraded to probable for the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Ayton, 24, has missed the last four games with a hip injury as the Suns have continued to deal with the injury bug over the latter part of the season.

The team has struggled without the seven-footer as they have gone just 1-3 over that stretch, including a three-game losing streak that immediately followed his absence.

Phoenix's No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft is in the middle of another solid season for the organization after signing a four-year, $133 million contract in the offseason.

He is averaging 18.3 points and 10.1 rebounds on 58.9 percent shooting from the field in 61 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Suns are still dealing with the injury to superstar Kevin Durant, who they acquired ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 9. He's played in just three games with the organization after suffering an ankle injury ahead of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 8.

The two-time Finals MVP has missed the last nine games but is potentially looking at a return to action Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic.

Just four games separate the fourth-seeded Suns and the 12th-seeded Jazz, so Phoenix needs its stars to return to lock in homecourt advantage for at least the first round.