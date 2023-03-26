X

    Lakers Fans Disgusted with Loss to Bulls in LeBron James' Return from Foot Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 26, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed LeBron James back from his 13-game absence due to a foot injury by getting their butts kicked.

    The Chicago Bulls weren't interested in playing host to the "Welcome Back" party for James, beating up on the Lakers 118-108 on Sunday.

    NBA @NBA

    Zach LaVine making the transition slam look easy 🙌
He's got 13 PTS as the @chicagobulls lead in Q2!

    NBA @NBA

    LaVine (23 PTS) goes baseline to extend the @chicagobulls lead!

    Zach LaVine led the way for Chicago, putting up 32 points.

    James played well in his return, recording 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the field in 30 minutes off the bench.

    NBA @NBA

    The TOUGH turnaround from LeBron adds to the @Lakers run!

L.A. ends the quarter on a 16-4 run, Bulls in front 63-55 at the break!

    But Anthony Davis had a quiet game (15 points, nine rebounds, five assists) and took fewer field-goal attempts (eight) than five of his teammates.

    It wasn't the sort of performance the Lakers needed from their star big man. And in general, Lakers fans and NBA Twitter didn't take it easy on the team following a sloppy loss that saw the team turn the ball over 18 times:

    Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

    Awful loss for the Lakers, no excuses. How are you not ready for this game today? Zero Defense. Lakers fall back below .500

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    Truly an unfortunate loss for the Lakers here. Bulls shot insanely well, which happens sometimes. Just too bad it came in this game

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    Pat Bev exposed us <br><br>He was right<br><br>We're frauds <br><br>He Wins

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    16 turnovers is unacceptable. Pretty pathetic performance all around from the Lakers today. Even worse when you consider what a win might've meant for the standings. Awful.

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    Lakers don't play until Wednesday. Gotta rely on teams losing for days because they couldn't win a home game today lol

    Washed LakersvsHaters 🅿️ @notlakersgm

    Darvin Ham gonna come to his post game interview and say lakers didn't play with enough energy, had too many turnovers watch.<br><br>Never gonna take accountability for his terrible lineups and rotations.<br><br>Had 6'1 Dennis guarding Demar lmao

    How bad was it for the Lakers on Sunday?

    Former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley hit James with the "too small" hand gesture:

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Patrick Beverley tells LeBron he's too little 😭 <a href="https://t.co/Nu87F5YuH0">pic.twitter.com/Nu87F5YuH0</a>

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    Patrick Beverley is literally going to build a statue of himself outside of the arena if he sweeps the Lakers and Clippers in a back-to-back lol

    Ouch.

    This could end up being a costly loss for the Lakers. The team dropped to 37-38 on the season and now sits in ninth place, narrowly holding onto a play-in tournament spot.

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    We'll be fine. Lakers drop to 9th. Pelicans 8th now but they have a VERY tough schedule ahead. Lakers gotta show more effort next game.

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Man, this is a HUGE Lakers loss for the other West teams. <br><br>So Pels move to 8th, when they were dead in the water a week ago, and if Wolves lose tonight, Pels move to 7th?!

    Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

    With the Lakers loss, the Pelicans are temporarily in 7th place in the West. <br><br>Pels are tied with Minnesota but have the tiebreaker for now. <br><br>T'Wolves play at Golden State tonight.

    The most important thing is getting James back, and he played well in his return. But Sunday's matchup at home against the Bulls (36-38) is the sort of game that the Lakers need to win to guarantee either an automatic playoff berth or a play-in tournament spot.

    They certainly didn't look the part of a postseason contender against the Bulls.