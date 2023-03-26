Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Says There Are 'No Excuses' As He Plays Through Foot Injury

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving said he has "no excuses" following Sunday's 110-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, though he continues to play through a foot injury.

"A lot of desperation basketball that needs to be played here down the stretch," Irving told reporters after the game.

The eight-time All-Star added he "just would love to just be 100 percent healthy and be able to just play in the flow of the game."

Stadium's Shams Charania reported Friday that Irving is suffering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The issue forced him to miss four games across this month.

Irving's performance seems to be suffering, though. He finished 6-of-16 from the field, including 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, for 18 points in a 117-109 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. He followed up with another 18-point outing on 5-of-15 shooting Sunday.

His postgame comments referenced the dire state of affairs for the Mavericks. They now trail the Oklahoma City Thunder by 0.5 games for the final play-in berth in the Western Conference, having already ceded the head-to-head tiebreaker to Oklahoma City.

Dallas is facing the very real threat of missing not just the playoffs but the play-in altogether, an outcome that would've been almost unthinkable coming into the season.

It's easy to point the finger at Irving because his arrival hasn't moved the team forward in the way the front office was clearly hoping. The Mavs are 3-8 when he and Luka Dončić are both in the lineup.

But there are problems that extend beyond Irving, who has tried to be a stabilizing presence behind the scenes. Nobody can question his effort level, either, as he labors through his foot trouble.