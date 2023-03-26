X

    Last-Second Foul Call on Creighton Sparks Twitter Debate as SDSU Moves to Final Four

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 26, 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 26: Darrion Trammell #12 of the San Diego State Aztecs shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at KFC YUM! Center on March 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Grace Bradley/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Grace Bradley/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    March Madness indeed.

    San Diego State survived what can only be called a rock fight with a dramatic 57-56 victory over Creighton in Sunday's Elite Eight showdown to determine the South Region champion in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament. A back-and-forth defensive struggle ended in controversial fashion, as Darrion Trammell converted one of two free throws in the final second to win it.

    Ryan Nembhard committed the foul, but the timing of the whistle and what was at stake led to no shortage of debate on Twitter:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    SDSU DRAWS A SHOOTING FOUL WITH 1.2 SEC LEFT 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/TpmU9krzI1">pic.twitter.com/TpmU9krzI1</a>

    Zach Soskin @ZSoskin

    Creighton foul is the basketball equivalent of the Eagles hold in the Super Bowl. Not the wrong call, but just feels so wrong to end a game like this.

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    If you decide a foul isn't a foul because the game is tied with a couple of seconds left, then you are giving the defensive team an unfair advantage. Refs don't "decide" a game by calling a foul. The player decides it by fouling. Not the way anyone wanted that game to end.

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    That's a tough-to-swallow call, but a foul is a foul.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    That is indeed a foul

    Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy

    Ref show

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Awful call

    Matt Foster KETV @MattFosterTV

    Allow physicality all game only to decide it with the whistle. Ridiculous.

    Michele Steele @MicheleSteele

    Terrible call. Wow.

    Rob Dauster @RobDauster

    That's a foul. It is what it is. Tough for Creighton.

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    Oh boy. Yeah, I mean, that's a foul.

    Zach Gelb @ZachGelb

    NFL refs in the Super Bowl <br><br>NCAA Refs in Creighton/SDSU <a href="https://t.co/f70JgalRuA">pic.twitter.com/f70JgalRuA</a>

    Shane Bacon @shanebacon

    Just a brutal foul call. Brutal.

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic in the Hawaii Bowl of Final Four matchups.

    In most years, fifth-seeded San Diego State reaching the Final Four would be the Cinderella story of the tournament. This year, however, the Aztecs now have a date with underdog Florida Atlantic in the Final Four after escaping with the narrowest of wins Sunday.

    One of the biggest storylines coming into the game was Creighton's offense that averaged 81 points per game in its three tournament victories against San Diego State's defense that is fourth in KenPom.com's rankings.

    The defenses on both sides won out with Ryan Kalkbrenner and Nathan Mensah protecting the rim, although one could argue ugly offense was even more prevalent than stifling defense.

    Missed layups and jumpers dominated the afternoon, and it was fittingly an offensive mistake that almost ended San Diego State's run to the Final Four. The Mountain West representatives turned it over on an inbounds pass while nursing a two-point lead in the final 40 seconds, and Baylor Scheierman converted the opportunity to tie the game.

    CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 @CBSSportsCBB

    TIE GAME 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/BluejayMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BluejayMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/1RoMhUOVmS">pic.twitter.com/1RoMhUOVmS</a>

    Yet Trammell was there to save the day with his drive into the lane on the ensuing possession, although Bluejays fans will surely be thinking about the foul call that prevented their chance at the first Final Four in program history for years to come.

