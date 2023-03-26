Last-Second Foul Call on Creighton Sparks Twitter Debate as SDSU Moves to Final Four

Grace Bradley/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

March Madness indeed.

San Diego State survived what can only be called a rock fight with a dramatic 57-56 victory over Creighton in Sunday's Elite Eight showdown to determine the South Region champion in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament. A back-and-forth defensive struggle ended in controversial fashion, as Darrion Trammell converted one of two free throws in the final second to win it.

Ryan Nembhard committed the foul, but the timing of the whistle and what was at stake led to no shortage of debate on Twitter:

In most years, fifth-seeded San Diego State reaching the Final Four would be the Cinderella story of the tournament. This year, however, the Aztecs now have a date with underdog Florida Atlantic in the Final Four after escaping with the narrowest of wins Sunday.

One of the biggest storylines coming into the game was Creighton's offense that averaged 81 points per game in its three tournament victories against San Diego State's defense that is fourth in KenPom.com's rankings.

The defenses on both sides won out with Ryan Kalkbrenner and Nathan Mensah protecting the rim, although one could argue ugly offense was even more prevalent than stifling defense.

Missed layups and jumpers dominated the afternoon, and it was fittingly an offensive mistake that almost ended San Diego State's run to the Final Four. The Mountain West representatives turned it over on an inbounds pass while nursing a two-point lead in the final 40 seconds, and Baylor Scheierman converted the opportunity to tie the game.

Yet Trammell was there to save the day with his drive into the lane on the ensuing possession, although Bluejays fans will surely be thinking about the foul call that prevented their chance at the first Final Four in program history for years to come.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.