Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Sunday's Elite Eight Winners and Losers

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What a year of firsts it has been on the East/South half of the 2023 men's bracket.

Florida Atlantic was the big one, making the Final Four after having never previously won an NCAA tournament game.

But given its unflattering history in March, San Diego State's run to the Final Four might be even more difficult to comprehend.

The Mountain West's struggles in the NCAA tournament have been well-documented. Until two days ago, the league had never put a team into the Elite Eight, let alone the Final Four. And at least in recent years, it was often these Aztecs underperforming in the dance.

Dating back to 2010, this was San Diego State's eighth time making the tournament as a No. 8 seed or better, and its 10th trip to the dance overall during that time.

All it had to show for it was a 6-9 record and a bunch of early exits.

In fairness, the only year the Aztecs were "supposed" to make the Elite Eight was in 2011, when they earned a No. 2 seed with Kawhi Leonard leading the way. Unfortunately for that squad, the No. 3 seed in that region was Connecticut with Kemba Walker, and we all know how that went.

At some point, though, you'd think this defense would have been able to actually win a game against a quality opponent. But they couldn't, losing five games against teams seeded No. 6 or better, plus a pair of losses to No. 11 seeds, a loss to a No. 9 seed that we'll discuss in a bit and that infamous loss to No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.

At long last, they finally broke the drought in Friday's win over No. 1 seed Alabama before eking out a 57-56 win over No. 6 Creighton that neither program will ever forget.