Mavericks' Luka Dončić Facing 1-Game Suspension After Getting 16th Technical Foul

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Luka Dončić will miss Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers after earning his 16th technical foul of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The four-time All-Star was whistled for a technical in the third quarter of Sunday's contest with the Charlotte Hornets. As long as the decision stands, he'll be subject to a one-game suspension.

