2023 NBA Draft Buzz: What Scouts Want to See in Final Four

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Coming into the season, it seemed like Andre Jackson Jr.'s only path into the NBA draft discussion would require improved shooting. Instead, he's building an interesting case for scouts around the impact that his athleticism, passing and motor have made on winning.

The 10 assists and six offensive boards against Gonzaga highlighted Jackson's knack for setting up teammates and making plays around the rim with his springs and energy.

Scouts have ultimately been more open-minded about his pro potential, with the idea that the two-way playmaking, cutting and transition scoring can translate. In the NBA's open floor, he should be able to use his speed and gravity to create for teammates.

The vision and ball-moving should work in a connector role in the half court. And with some of the nation's most explosive hops, it's not hard to imagine the easy baskets and wild defensive plays on the ball.

At this stage, we know the shooting will be a weakness, given his 28.4 three-point percentage on just 2.6 attempts and 65.2 free-throw percentage this year. While it would be ideal for him to make an open three or two in the Final Four, scouts will just be happy to see him take them and look capable.

Regardless, Jackson has become an intriguing outlier for NBA teams to bet on continuing impacting games without needing to score.