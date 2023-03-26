X

    Lakers' Austin Reaves Will Keep Starting Job When LeBron James Returns From Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 26, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes to the basket during the game on March 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Austin Reaves has earned his keep.

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on Sunday that Reaves would remain the starting 2-guard once LeBron James returns from injury, and that the team would move to a different starting lineup than the previous one they employed when James was healthy.

