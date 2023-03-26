X

    Mavs Clowned by Twitter for Losing Back-to-Back Games to Hornets Despite Luka's 40

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 26, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 26: Tim Hardaway Jr. #11 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks high five during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

    The vibes for the Dallas Mavericks are growing worse by the day.

    Dallas suffered a 110-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Luka Dončić flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Kyrie Irving chipped in with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

    The Mavericks (36-39) allowed the Hornets (25-51) to shoot 41.3 percent from clip from beyond the arc (12 of 29).

    The defeat came days after Dončić told reporters this has been one of the most frustrating seasons of his career. If Mavs fans were reaching for the panic button already, then they certainly were after reading his comments.

    Sometimes a team can be galvanized when a star player is so blunt. The Mavs, on the other hand, responded by turning in a first quarter in which they trailed the hosts by 14 points. Dončić missed all six of his shot attempts in the opening 12 minutes.

    It was impossible not to monitor the body language of Dallas' best player:

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    The Mavs rank last in the league in fun right now. <a href="https://t.co/DeCaURsKJA">https://t.co/DeCaURsKJA</a>

    Mavs Clowned by Twitter for Losing Back-to-Back Games to Hornets Despite Luka's 40
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Luka clearly isn't himself. Playing with zero joy.

    Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

    Luka Doncic isn't himself. Walked slowly to the bench at Q1 buzzer, didn't reciprocate high fives, plopped down on a chair separate from the huddle.<br><br>Looks like a reaction any human might while going through difficult personal time in life, not just a 30-16 deficit to Hornets.

    Nick Angstadt @NickVanExit

    This is not Luka Doncic.

    tim cato @tim_cato

    i've seen luka in a lot of states of emotion but never like this <a href="https://t.co/SfFaBGVWfg">https://t.co/SfFaBGVWfg</a>

    Dončić woke up in the second quarter, though the Mavs continued playing from behind. While they finally took the lead from the Hornets in the fourth quarter, they couldn't string together enough defensive stops to remain ahead.

    In the end, the result wasn't as bad as it was shaping up to be early on, but a loss is still a loss.

    tim cato @tim_cato

    i fear the mavericks are not beating the unserious allegations

    Zach Harper @talkhoops

    Mavs do not want to see the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/8AxXtOCqlb">https://t.co/8AxXtOCqlb</a>

    Brad Townsend @townbrad

    DSJ daggers in B2B games might end up sinking his former team's playoff hopes.

    Ty Delbridge @TyDelbridge

    Are the Mavericks really about to lose back to back games to the Charlotte Hornets?😂😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBATwitter</a>

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Dallas about to lose two straight to the Hornets???? <a href="https://t.co/pWaynuHRbf">pic.twitter.com/pWaynuHRbf</a>

    Aaron Rupar @atrupar

    The Dallas Mavericks are down real real bad. Kyrie trade has been an unmitigated disaster so far.

    Jasmyn Wimbish @JasmynWimbish

    the dallas mavericks are an unserious franchise.

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mavs</a> are not a serious team.

    John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

    I think Doncic also clinched his 4th straight Most Aggrieved Player award. <a href="https://t.co/SuFHyUxnLi">https://t.co/SuFHyUxnLi</a>

    Tim Cowlishaw @TimCowlishaw

    Being dunked on by Dennis Smith Jr. while being swept by Charlotte in less than 48 hours with Luka now facing 1-game suspension after 16 technicals…<br><br>Mavericks would BEG to make a play-in game right now.

    Will Guillory @WillGuillory

    Losing back-to-back games to the Hornets while you're fighting for a playoff spot is crazy

    Compounding matters, Dončić is poised to miss Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers after earning his 16th technical foul of the season. The NBA could grant him a reprieve by rescinding the tech.

    Absent that, Dallas will have to forge ahead without the four-time All-Star at a time when basically every contest is a must-win situation the rest of the way.