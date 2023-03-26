Patrick Mahomes Progressing in Rehab from Ankle Injury, Chiefs' Andy Reid Says

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes did not have to get surgery for the ankle injury he suffered during the Kansas City Chiefs' victorious playoff run, head coach Andy Reid confirmed Saturday.

"He didn't have to get anything done," Reid told NFL Network's Steve Wyche during the ongoing Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. "He's doing good, he feels good. This time, he jumped right back into workouts and working the ankle, rehabbing the ankle. He's lifting and running the parts that he could run, and he didn't miss a beat on that."

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during the Chiefs' AFC title game on January 21. Despite limited mobility, he continued to play until he painfully reaggravated the injury late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

After Mahomes limped off the field on February 11, he refused treatment on his ankle, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. He returned for the start of the third quarter and immediately led the Chiefs to a touchdown on the first drive. Later, he led Kansas City's championship-winning drive.

"He just wanted to be left alone," Reid told Breer about Mahomes' mid-game injury after the Super Bowl. "Those high ankle sprains, you tweak them and they hurt like heck. And then you gotta kind of let it calm down a little bit. And some guys can handle it, some guys can't... he was able to push through the pain, which is unbelievable."

Mahomes said after the Super Bowl that he did not expect his injury to keep him from the Chiefs' Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which begin on April 17.

Reid's Saturday update confirms Mahomes' recovery remains on track, and that he could join OTAs when they begin next month.