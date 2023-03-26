Giants Looking for Daniel Jones to Grow 'Into the QB We Think He Can Be,' Daboll Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has played under three coaches during his four years in the NFL, but he's never thrown better than under the direction of head coach Brian Daboll.

Next year, Daboll expects to see that improvement continue.

"I think that he really adapted to the things that we are asking him to do," Daboll told NFL Network's Judy Battista Saturday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. "We tried to implement a lot of the things that he likes to do. That's just another step going into the offseason of adding more pieces. More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be."

In Daboll's first year as head coach, during which the Giants won their first postseason game since 2011, Jones connected on a career-best 317 throws while leading the NFL with a 1.1% pass interception percentage.

After that successful campaign, the Giants locked Jones in for four more years with a $160 million contract and are now adding in some offensive support for their No. 6 pick from the 2019 draft.

By retaining players like Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton, as well as getting tight end help in a trade for Darren Waller and picking up wide receiver Parris Campbell in free agency after he erupted to catch 63 passes for 623 yards during the first healthy season of his career, Daboll thinks New York is building an offense that can help Jones reach his potential.

The Giants coach also expressed the belief that Jones will benefit from being under the same system, including the continued guidance of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, for a second consecutive year.

"It's (Jones') second year in the system," said Daboll. "I don't think he's had continuity since he's been there. We all can do a better job."