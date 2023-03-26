Alex Perez Says He Suffered Seizure During Warmup at UFC Fight Night San Antonio

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Alex Perez said the cancellation of his UFC San Antonio bout against Manel Kape was caused by a pre-fight seizure during warmups.

"First and foremost, I want to thank everyone for all the support and concerns," Perez wrote. "I was doing my pre-fight warm up and had a seizure. I immediately received medical attention. My hydration, electrolytes, etc were all more than adequate. This has nothing to do with weight cut. It was one of the easiest cuts of my career.

"I will be undergoing further testing in the upcoming weeks to determine the cause. I would appreciate privacy. My apologizes to my opponent and fans. Thank you to the UFC medical team for their help and support."

Perez came into Saturday's scheduled bout having lost his last two fights and had been in the Octagon only once since December 2020. He's had 10 different fight cancellations over that timeframe for various reasons.

Kape had reeled off three straight wins and was building an improving resume heading into San Antonio. He was fighting for the first time since December.