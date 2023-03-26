Report: Chargers' Playoff-Seeding Proposal 'Unlikely' to Pass at NFL Owners Meetings

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers' proposal to slightly amend the NFL playoff picture is "unlikely to pass," according to the Washington Post's Mark Maske.

Among the ideas submitted to the league, the Chargers tabled a motion allowing a wild-card team to be seeded higher than a division champion in limited circumstances.

The division champ would get bumped down the seeding if it had a losing record and four wins or fewer than a wild-card team.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the Chargers had to hit the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round despite finishing with a better record in the regular season. The Jaguars sent Los Angeles packing after overcoming a 27-point deficit.

The proposed playoff change wouldn't have allowed the Chargers to host Jacksonville, though. However, it would have impacted another playoff matchup.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who finished 8-9 but still won the NFC South, got a home game against the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys. Dallas would've welcomed Tampa Bay to AT&T Stadium if Los Angeles' recommendation applied.

NFL owners may see the rule as devaluing a division championship. It's also a case of addressing a problem that isn't really one to begin with. A division winner with a losing record is pretty rare, even when adding the 2022 Bucs to the mix.

Maybe this becomes a more frequent occurrence since going .500 requires at least one tie in a 17-game season. Until that happens, changing how the postseason is seeded isn't a necessity.