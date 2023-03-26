X

    NFL Rumors: Roughing the Passer Penalty Reviews Lack Support amid Rule Change Talks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 26, 2023

    Jacksonville, Florida, January 14, 2023 -Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is knocked to the ground by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) for a roughing the passer penalty late in an AFC Wild Card game at TIAA Bank Field. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    While player and fan frustration grew with the inconsistencies of roughing the passer penalties during the 2022 NFL season, it does not appear they're going to become reviewable.

    Judy Battista of NFL Network reported that there didn't "seem to be enough support" among the league's competition committee for the rule change.

