NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2023: Sunday Elite 8 Bracket Odds, Picks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The first two spots in the NCAA women's Final Four will be handed out on Sunday.

The two regional finals on deck feature one terrific individual matchup and the other pits a No. 9 seed that has defied odds through three rounds.

The Miami Hurricanes pulled off three straight upsets to reach their Elite Eight battle with the LSU Tigers.

LSU's Angel Reese has been difficult to stop in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, and her success in the paint could be the difference between Miami's surprise run continuing for another few days or ending in Greenville, South Carolina.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes face Hailey Van Lith and the Louisville Cardinals in Sunday's second regional final in Seattle.

Clark and Van Lith combined for 147 points over the first three rounds, and they are expected to go back and forth for the entirety of the contest.

The Iowa-Louisville clash is projected to be the closer of the two matchups based on the point spread, but given Miami's success, it is hard to imagine the Canes will not be in the contest against LSU for the majority of the game.