X

    UConn Hailed as Title Contenders by Twitter in Dominant Win vs. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

    Erin WalshMarch 26, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 25: Jordan Hawkins #24 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    UConn is the real deal.

    The No. 4 UConn Huskies defeated the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-54 on Saturday in Elite Eight action to clinch a berth in the Final Four for the first time since 2014, when they went on to win the NCAA title as a No. 7 seed.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    UCONN advances to their sixth Final Four in school history 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/tmhQmECNzo">pic.twitter.com/tmhQmECNzo</a>

    Gonzaga's entire lineup underperformed against UConn. Two of the team's best players, Drew Timme and Julian Strawther, put together particularly disappointing performances. Timme finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as he got into foul trouble, and Strawther finished with 11 points, six rebounds and one assist. The two combined to shoot 9-of-29 from the field.

    The remainder of the team's starting five—Rasir Bolton, Nolan Hickman and Anton Watson—were essentially non-factors for the Bulldogs.

    UConn, meanwhile, received consistent performances from their starting lineup and several bench players.

    Jordan Hawkins notched 20 points, six rebounds and one assist, and Alex Karaban finished with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block. Adama Sanogo, Tristen Newton, Andre Jackson Jr., Nahiem Alleyne and Joey Calcaterra all finished with at least eight points.

    UConn Hailed as Title Contenders by Twitter in Dominant Win vs. Drew Timme, Gonzaga
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Huskies were also dominant on defense, limiting the Bulldogs to just 33.3 percent shooting from the floor and 10 percent shooting from deep.

    UConn has been bulldozing opponents since the beginning of the tournament, but not many expected this type of performance out of the Huskies on Saturday night against a Gonzaga team that had been pretty good this season.

    Following UConn's big win, fans on Twitter hailed the Huskies as legitimate NCAA title contenders:

    Brad Townsend @townbrad

    UConn sure looks like the best team left.

    Jim Dunaway @jimdunaway

    My goodness UCONN! I've never seen a perfect game…but this is close <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NextRoundLive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextRoundLive</a>

    Kenny Lacy @KennyLacyJr

    Is anyone beating UConn? Because I don't see that happening

    Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

    UConn <a href="https://t.co/SA8Wl8kjXa">pic.twitter.com/SA8Wl8kjXa</a>

    Daniel Connolly @DanielVConnolly

    UConn is a wagon

    Whitney McIntosh @WhitneyM02

    This is the best UConn performance of my lifetime. In the elite eight. IN THE ELITE EIGHT.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    UConn is outscoring Gonzaga 36-12 in the second half. The Huskies are the best remaining team in the NCAA Tournament field.

    Trevor Hass @TrevorHass

    Genuinely believed this would be a classic. UConn is just on another level right now. Don't see anyone beating this team.

    CHRIS TORELLO @TorelloSports

    Hand <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UConn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UConn</a> the trophy. <br><br>Sensational.

    RC Maxfield @RCMB323

    Yeah… UConn is on another level

    Bryan Horwath @bryanhorwath

    UConn is going to slide in and win another national title in men's hoops isn't it…would be school's 5th since 1999.

    Ryan T. Kranc 🇮🇩 @CavRTK

    UConn is going to win this whole tournament.

    Nick Sabato @NickSabatoGNN

    UConn is reminiscent of Florida in 2006. Good year, but not a popular championship pick. Just rolling teams. I don't know if there's anyone left who can stop them.

    Zach Braziller @NYPost_Brazille

    Said it on Selection Sunday. UConn was grossly underseeded as a four. The way they look now, should've been a No. 1.

    Randy Wilkins @pamsson

    UConn looks like a machine.

    Amy Lawrence @ALawRadio

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Huskies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Huskies</a> are on one heck of a run, and this is their most impressive performance yet! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UConn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UConn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Sam McKewon @swmckewonOWH

    Once UConn reaches the Final Four it is 8-1 with four national titles.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Alabama was easily the best team entering the NCAA tourney. UConn has PLAYED the best.

    This marks the sixth time in program history that the Huskies are in the Final Four. They're looking to win their fifth-ever title, which would put them in a tie with Duke and Indiana for the fourth-most all-time.

    UConn will face either No. 2 Texas or No. 5 Miami in the Final Four on April 1.

    The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls already clinched a berth in the Final Four with a 79-76 win over No. 3 Kansas State. They'll face No. 5 San Diego State or No. 6 Creighton in the next round.

    With the way the Huskies are playing, they could beat anyone remaining in this year's tournament.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.