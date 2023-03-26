UConn Hailed as Title Contenders by Twitter in Dominant Win vs. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UConn is the real deal.

The No. 4 UConn Huskies defeated the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-54 on Saturday in Elite Eight action to clinch a berth in the Final Four for the first time since 2014, when they went on to win the NCAA title as a No. 7 seed.

Gonzaga's entire lineup underperformed against UConn. Two of the team's best players, Drew Timme and Julian Strawther, put together particularly disappointing performances. Timme finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as he got into foul trouble, and Strawther finished with 11 points, six rebounds and one assist. The two combined to shoot 9-of-29 from the field.

The remainder of the team's starting five—Rasir Bolton, Nolan Hickman and Anton Watson—were essentially non-factors for the Bulldogs.

UConn, meanwhile, received consistent performances from their starting lineup and several bench players.

Jordan Hawkins notched 20 points, six rebounds and one assist, and Alex Karaban finished with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block. Adama Sanogo, Tristen Newton, Andre Jackson Jr., Nahiem Alleyne and Joey Calcaterra all finished with at least eight points.

The Huskies were also dominant on defense, limiting the Bulldogs to just 33.3 percent shooting from the floor and 10 percent shooting from deep.

UConn has been bulldozing opponents since the beginning of the tournament, but not many expected this type of performance out of the Huskies on Saturday night against a Gonzaga team that had been pretty good this season.

Following UConn's big win, fans on Twitter hailed the Huskies as legitimate NCAA title contenders:

This marks the sixth time in program history that the Huskies are in the Final Four. They're looking to win their fifth-ever title, which would put them in a tie with Duke and Indiana for the fourth-most all-time.

UConn will face either No. 2 Texas or No. 5 Miami in the Final Four on April 1.

The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls already clinched a berth in the Final Four with a 79-76 win over No. 3 Kansas State. They'll face No. 5 San Diego State or No. 6 Creighton in the next round.

With the way the Huskies are playing, they could beat anyone remaining in this year's tournament.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.