NBA Rumors: Blazers' Damian Lillard Shut Down for Rest of Season Due to Calf Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

The Portland Trail Blazers have shut down point guard Damian Lillard for the remainder of the season with the team all but certain to miss the playoffs, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes:

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic previously reported the team's likely plans:

"I'm told Blazers star Damian Lillard has, essentially, been shut down for the remainder of the season. He has been dealing with a calf injury, but I believe this has more to do with the team being 4.5 games out of a play-In spot with eight games to go. There is simply no reason to continue to push for what is now obviously a lost cause."

Saturday, Charania reported that the Blazers were considering shutting down the 32-year-old for the rest of the season:

The Blazers are in a 1-9 slide that has dropped them to 32-43 and five games outside the play-in tournament picture with seven games remaining.

They sit 13th in the Western Conference and may not even sneak into the top 10 even if they win the remainder of their games.

Lillard has missed his team's last three games with right calf tightness, per the injury reports. Portland lost those matchups by a combined 68 points.

For the season, Lillard has averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. He enjoyed another sensational individual season, but the Blazers have failed to register a winning campaign in three of their last four years.

Portland has also struggled with the seven-time All-Star off the floor, going 5-12 in those games. He has previously dealt with calf, ankle and wrist ailments this year.

Without Lillard, the Blazers should turn to Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaedon Sharpe in the backcourt with Anfernee Simons still out with right foot soreness. Shooting guard Keon Johnson should see more time off the bench.