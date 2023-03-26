UFC Legend Donald Cerrone to Be Inducted into 2023 Hall of Fame Class

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is the latest UFC legend to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2023, according to an announcement on Saturday's UFC Fight Night broadcast. He'll join a class that already includes titans of the sport such as Anderson Silva, José Aldo and Jens Pulver.

Cerrone, 39, began his MMA career in 2005 and went on to become one of the sport's most beloved figures as he gained a reputation for his willingness to not shy away from any opponent and his endurance.

"Cowboy Cerrone is one of the best lightweights in UFC history," UFC President Dana White said in a statement. "Cowboy consistently fought the best of the best for over a decade inside the Octagon and set a ton of records in the process. He was also a complete savage who would fight anyone at any time. He is a true legend, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of International Fight Week."

Cerrone was in the building at the AT&T Center in San Antonio during the announcement and was clearly emotional because of the surprise.

He ended his career with 36 victories in 55 fights, 10 of which happened by knockout and 17 by submission. He finished top-five in UFC history in multiple categories, including fights (third), wins (second), finishes (second) and fight night bonuses (first).

The former lightweight and welterweight contender never won a UFC title but is still considered one of the best to ever enter the Octagon in the company's 30-year history.

He retired July 2, 2022, at UFC 276 following a loss to Jim Miller. It didn't come as a complete shock considering his long time in the sport and his run of form toward the end of his career.

This year's UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place July 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cerrone will enter the hall as a part of the modern wing.