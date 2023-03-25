Eric Montross Diagnosed with Cancer; Won 1993 NCAA Title at UNC, Played 8 NBA Seasons

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Former North Carolina men's basketball player and current Tar Heels radio analyst Eric Montross has been diagnosed with cancer, he and his family announced Saturday via the team's Twitter account.

Montross is beginning treatment and is under the care of staff at UNC Lineberger Cancer Center.

Montross spent four seasons playing for the Tar Heels from 1990-94, averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 139 games while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor.

The 51-year-old's best season with North Carolina came when he was a junior in 1992-93 when he averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He helped lead the Tar Heels to an NCAA title that season alongside George Lynch, Donald Williams and Brian Reese.

In addition to winning an NCAA championship, Montross was also a Consensus All-American during his junior and senior seasons.

The Boston Celtics selected Montross ninth overall in the 1994 NBA draft. He spent eight seasons in the NBA between the C's, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and the then-New Jersey Nets.

Montross averaged 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 465 NBA games while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor. He spent much of his time playing off the bench.

Montross has been a lead color analyst for men's basketball and football alongside Rick Steinbacher for the Tar Heel Sports Network since 2015.