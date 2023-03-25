Bassmaster Classic 2023: Weigh-In Results and Saturday Leaderboard

Staff photo by Jill Brady/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The 2023 Bassmaster Classic continued Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and things heated up as there was a bit of shake-up in the leaderboard after the second day of action on the Tennessee River.

One thing that did not change was the dominant performance of Jeff Gustafson, who held on to the top spot on the leaderboard after reeling in five fish that weighed in at 17 pounds, three ounces, the best mark of the day.

Gustafson's total for the competition is now 35 pounds, 11 ounces, and he has a really nice cushion in the No. 1 spot going into the championship round Sunday. He has a nearly six-pound lead over John Cox, who ended the day in second place with a 29-pound, 15-ounce total.

While Gustafson remained at the top, there was quite a shuffle in the rest of the top 10 compared to where things left off after the first day of the competition.

Most notably, defending champion Jason Christie broke into the top 10 after ending day one in 12th place. He'll need a big championship round if he's going to have any hope of going back-to-back.

Here is the top 10 after the second day in Knoxville.

Saturday's 2023 Bassmaster Classic Leaderboard

1. Jeff Gustafson (35 pounds, 11 ounces)

2. John Cox (29 punds, 15 ounces)

3. Bryan Schmitt (29 pounds, 13 ounces)

4. Drew Benton (28 pounds, 6 ounces)

5. Scott Canterbury (28 pounds, 0 ounces)

6. Brandon Lester (27 pounds, 9 ounces)

7. Cory Johnston (26 pounds, 9 ounces)

8. Jay Przekurat (25 pounds, 6 ounces)

9. Austin Felix (23 pounds, 10 ounces)

10. Jason Christie (23 pounds, 3 ounces)

Full leaderboard via Bassmaster.com

Gustafson kept his foot on the gas Saturday and has proved to be the best angler in the competition so far by a wide margin. It's been one of the most dominant displays seen in a while, as the rest of the field hasn't really come that close to his daily totals.

He seems well on his way for his first Bassmaster Classic title unless something goes very wrong for him Sunday.

One of the better performers of the day was Scott Canterbury, who made an impressive climb up the leaderboard. He broke into the top five after ending the first day of the competition in ninth place.

A couple of four-pound catches helped give him the boost, and he's now well-positioned to potentially have a top-three finish with another good showing Sunday.

The big catch of the day belonged to Luke Palmer, who reeled in a five-pound, 13-ounce beast, the biggest bass of the competition so far.

More than half the field was eliminated Saturday as only the top 25 anglers are able to move on to the championship round, which begins Sunday morning.