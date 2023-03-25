Rams' Matthew Stafford, Wife Kelly Join NWSL's Angel City FC Ownership Group

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Matthew and Kelly Stafford are expanding their footprint in the Los Angeles sports scene.

Angel City FC of the NWSL announced on Friday the Los Angeles Rams quarterback and his wife have joined the club's ownership group.

"We fell in love with attending an Angel City game last season and wanted our daughters to experience something so important and powerful firsthand," Matthew and Kelly Stafford said in the announcement. "We have such great respect for the athletes on the field who are playing at the highest level and feel lucky to be able to support such an amazing team in a city that we love so much."

The couple's four daughters are also listed as investors.

The 2023 season will mark the second year for Angel City. Since being founded in 2020, the club has attracted a number of high-profile investors from the sports and entertainment field.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford join a group that includes Serena Williams, Gabrielle Union, Candace Parker, Alexis Ohanian, Billie Jean King, Mia Hamm and Lindsey Vonn.

The Staffords became Los Angeles sports royalty in 2021 when Matthew led the Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 in his first season with the team.

Angel City FC finished eighth in the NWSL standings with an 8-5-9 record in its inaugural season in 2022. Its average home attendance of 19,105 was nearly 4,000 more than any other club in the league.

Head coach Freya Coombe's team will open the 2023 season at home on Sunday against Gotham FC.