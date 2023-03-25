XFL 2023 Results: Week 6 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Saturday

Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 6 of the 2023 XFL season got underway on Saturday afternoon, with the Seattle Sea Dragons visiting the Orlando Guardians.

The Sea Dragons, winners of three straight, came into the week as one of the hottest teams in the league and looking to challenge the undefeated D.C. Defenders in the XFL North. The Guardians, meanwhile, were simply searching for their first win.

While Orlando had one of its better performances of the season, too many Guardians mistakes allowed Seattle to escape with the victory.

Sea Dragons 26, Guardians 19



Seattle got on the board first with a 37-yard Dominik Eberle field goal. In a first quarter largely dominated by defense, the Sea Dragons took advantage of a 49-yard Kelvin McKnight punt return to provide the early lead.

The Sea Dragons began the drive at Orlando's 43-yard line, but the Guardians defense managed to keep Seattle out of the end zone.

The Guardians and Sea Dragons traded field goals in the early second quarter, with each team getting a huge play in the process.

Orlando running back Devin Darrington ripped off a 31-yard run that set up the Guardians in scoring position. McKnight returned the ensuing kickoff 45 yards to give Seattle another short field.

The Guardians took the lead with just over two minutes remaining in the half after a lengthy 65-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock. Darrington came up big again, finding the end zone on a three-yard rush and adding the point after from a yard out.

The Sea Dragons had a promising drive just before the half, but quarterback Ben DiNucci was picked off by Najeem Hosein in the end zone. Orlando had come close to snagging a couple of DiNucci's passes and finally got one with Seattle threatening to take the lead.

The turnover gave the Guardians an opportunity to add to their lead, but their drive stalled in Seattle territory. Their punt then went into the end zone, giving the Sea Dragons a chance with the ball at their 35-yard line—because of the XFL's unique touchback rules—with 21 seconds to go.

Seattle cashed in with a 54-yard Eberle field goal, but Orlando still carried a 10-9 lead into the intermission.



The Guardians stalled in Seattle territory again in the third quarter, and once again, their punt resulted in a touchback. This time, the Sea Dragons capitalized fully, capping the ensuing drive with a 20-yard touchdown strike from DiNucci to Blake Jackson.

Jahcour Pearson caught DiNucci's two-point pass, giving Seattle a seven-point lead late in the third.



The Guardians responded quickly, though, with Darrington finding paydirt on a 43-yard touchdown run.

However, Orlando's two-point try was unsuccessful, and the Sea Dragons maintained a slim lead.

The two teams traded field goals again in the early fourth quarter, and Seattle later capitalized on another Orlando special teams miscue. A blocked punt handed the Sea Dragons the ball on the Orlando 6-yard line and an opportunity to extend their lead.

Seattle did extend its lead with a four-yard touchdown pass from DiNucci to Juwan Green. The two-point attempt was no good, which left the door cracked for Orlando.

However, the Sea Dragons were able to put the game away after a costly Darrington fumble. The turnover gave Seattle the ball with less than two minutes remaining, and it gave it back to Orlando with only 40 seconds to go.

The Guardians made it into Seattle territory, but quarterback Quinten Dormady was heavily pressured on fourth down, and Orlando couldn't convert. Seattle picked up its fourth consecutive victory, while the Guardians suffered another frustrating defeat.



DiNucci finished the game with 177 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Dormandy had 243 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Darrington had 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while DiNucci led Seattle with 43 rushing yards.

Jackson led all receivers with 79 receiving yards, while teammate and former NFL standout Josh Gordon was left without a catch.



The close contest served as a great way to kick off the week, and fans on social media genuinely seemed to enjoy both the competition and the presentation.

Week 6 will continue Saturday evening. The Vegas Vipers are slated to host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 7 p.m. ET on FX and ESPN+.

