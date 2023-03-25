Jalen Ramsey: You Can Call Me Xavien Howard's 'Evil Twin' After Dolphins Trade

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard have different personality traits on the field, and that will likely show up during games next season.

Speaking to reporters about the Dolphins' secondary, Ramsey said he could be Howard's "evil twin" while describing the way they approach things on the field.

Ramsey is known for his trash talk. It has paid off for him throughout his career, which includes three All-Pro first-team selections.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques noted Howard tends to be more soft-spoken.

The Dolphins have done a great job of making adjustments to their defense this offseason. They fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer in January and replaced him with Vic Fangio, who is believed to be the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Fangio's zone-heavy system tends to be favorable for players in the secondary, and it's at its best with high-quality playmakers in the defensive backfield.

The Dolphins added one to their roster by acquiring Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

There was a perception that Ramsey had a down season in 2022, but his stat line was right in line with everything he's done throughout his career.

Ramsey's arrival also takes a lot of pressure off Howard, who had a rough go of things in 2022. The 29-year-old allowed 910 yards in coverage and has given up 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons, per PFF's Gordon McGuinness.

The combination of Fangio's scheme and Ramsey's presence should make life easier on Howard. The Dolphins are hoping they have a winning recipe on defense to surpass the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Miami made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, but it lost to Buffalo in the AFC Wild Card Game.