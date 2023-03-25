Lakers' Austin Reaves: 'Anybody That Says We Don't Play the Game for Money Is Lying'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Rising Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves made it clear Friday that money will play a big part in what he decides to do during the offseason as a restricted free agent.

Appearing on the Point Forward podcast (h/t NBA Central), Reaves discussed his impending restricted free agency and his desire to land the most favorable contract possible (beginning at 35-minute mark of video):

"Anybody that says we don't play the game for money is lying," Reaves said. "… I want to make as much money as I can and be as successful as I can no matter where it's at."

Reaves noted that while he would "like" to remain with the Lakers, he pointed out that the NBA is a "business" and his future will depend on what offers he receives.

The 24-year-old Reaves was undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2021, but he signed with the Lakers and had a fairly sizable role as a rookie.

In 61 games, including 19 starts, Reaves averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.2 minutes per game while also shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Reaves has been an even more pivotal player for the Lakers during his second NBA season, and he has improved his play significantly as well.

Starting 14 of the 56 games he has appeared in, Reaves is averaging 12.3 points, 3.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 three pointers made in 28.1 minutes per game. He is also shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from deep.

Reaves has been especially important to the Lakers' success during LeBron James absence from the lineup for the past 13 games due to a foot injury.

During that stretch, the Arkansas native is averaging 17.8 points, 6.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers made, and the Lakers are 8-5.

Reaves has helped the Lakers keep their heads above water with LeBron on the shelf, and they are tied for seventh place in the Western Conference at 37-37 entering play Saturday, putting them firmly in the playoff mix.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported this week that the maximum contract the Lakers can offer Reaves during the offseason is a four-year deal worth $50 million.

Charania noted that four years and $50 million is "increasingly looking like his marketplace" as long as Reaves continues to play at his current level.

While other teams can give Reaves even more in an offer sheet, the Lakers will have the option to match the contract if they so choose.