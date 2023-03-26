The Biggest Steal in Each of the Last 10 NFL Drafts

0 of 10

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While the likelihood of finding a late-round phenom in the NFL draft is low, it's always impressive to unearth a Day 3 diamond.

Over the last decade, we've seen several of these undervalued talents become All-Pro or Pro Bowl performers. Some of the biggest names include David Bakhtiari, Dak Prescott, Stefon Diggs and George Kittle.

That quartet highlights the best of the list, which is focused on high-performing players who were selected no earlier than the fourth round of their respective NFL drafts.

Statistical production, individual awards and team impact are all considered to determine the pick from each cycle.