Jerry Jeudy Trade Rumors: Broncos 'Resolute' in Getting 1st- or 2nd-Round Draft Pick

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The trade rumors around Jerry Jeudy are partly a product of the Denver Broncos not having a pick in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, stemming from the acquisition of Russell Wilson last year.

Per ESPN's Jeff Legwold, the Broncos have been "resolute" in their discussions with other teams about receiving a first- or second-round draft pick back in any deal for Jeudy.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on March 13 that multiple clubs believe the Broncos could trade one of their wide receivers and had talks with teams about Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler.

Graziano did note Denver's asking price was high and that they weren't looking at "dumping" the players.

Jeudy makes the most sense as a potential trade candidate if the Broncos want to get a maximum return. Sutton has three years remaining on his current contract with cap hits over $17 million in every year.

Hamler has been limited to 10 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. He recently had surgery to repair a torn pec suffered while training on his own and will need four to six months of recovery time, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jeudy is coming off the best season of his career after compiling 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. The 23-year-old has one more guaranteed season on his rookie deal, but the Broncos have to decide by May 1 whether or not to pick up his $12.99 million fifth-year option for 2024.

Legwold noted Broncos head coach Sean Payton seems intent on adjusting the team's receiver room. They made an "aggressive" offer to Allen Lazard before he signed with the New York Jets, per The Score's Jordan Schultz.

Adam Thielen said on The Pat McAfee Show that Denver was one of the teams he had discussions with before joining the Carolina Panthers.

Payton is reuniting with Marquez Callaway, who signed with the Broncos on Friday after spending three seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Jeudy hasn't lived up to the pre-draft hype after being selected with the No. 15 overall pick in 2020. It's fair to blame some of his limited impact on the issues Denver has had at quarterback throughout his career.

The Broncos' first pick in the draft is currently at No. 67 overall, and they have five total selections. A team coming off a 5-12 record in 2022 should be looking at all options to accrue more draft capital, even if it means moving a 23-year-old wide receiver.