David Benavidez: Caleb Plant 'Really Scared of Me'; Wants Canelo Álvarez Fight Next

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The long-awaited showdown between David Benavidez and Caleb Plant is finally here, though the WBC interim super middleweight champion thinks his opponent is nervous going into the fight.

Speaking to TMZ Sports (starts at 1:00 mark), Benavidez believes Plant is "really scared of me" in response to hearing Sweethands say his trash talks reeks of "desperation."

Even though Benavidez has to take care of business against Plant on Saturday night, he also has his eyes on a bout with Canelo Álvarez after this.

"After I beat Caleb Plant, and the way I'm gonna beat him, I feel like people are gonna put way more pressure on him to make this [Álvarez] fight happen," Benavidez said.

The 26-year-old has been calling out Álvarez for some time. Canelo said in an October 2021 appearance on The Last Stand with Brian Custer podcast (starts at 12:10 mark) he doesn't "like to fight" against Mexican boxers anymore because he represents the country, but also added "when you need to fight with somebody...why not."

Canelo is scheduled to defend the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles against John Ryder on May 6.

There does seem to be genuine animosity between Benavidez and Plant dating back to a 2018 scuffle that broke out when they were working out at the same gym.

At a February press conference, both fighters nearly got into it on stage before others stepped in to keep them apart. (Warning: Video contains strong language)

Benavidez and Plant are operating at the peak of their ability heading into this fight. Benavidez has won all 26 of his professional fights and is on a streak of six consecutive stoppages, including a third-round TKO of David Lemieux in May 2022 to win the vacant WBC interim super middleweight championship.

Plant lost for the first time in his career to Álvarez in November 2021, but he came back with a third-round knockout victory over Anthony Dirrell on Oct. 15.