Mario Chalmers Clarifies 'Nobody Fears' LeBron James Remark; Talks Michael Jordan

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA guard Mario Chalmers attempted to clarify comments he made this week about opposing players and teams not fearing former teammate LeBron James.

During an interview with Playmaker (h/t Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today For The Win), Chalmers said opponents don't fear playing against James the same way they did Michael Jordan:

"Nobody fears Bron. Nobody's like 'Damn, I gotta go play against Bron tonight.' Nobody said that. I don't know why. Because I seen people be scared when they actually lined up to him, but they're not scared thinking about that matchup, right? You hear anybody from that era talk about going against Jordan, there's a fear. So when you have people that fear a player, then that's telling you something different already. Like, Jordan is just that guy."

Chalmers' comments elicited some negative reaction, including from former NBA center Tristan Thompson, who was also LeBron's teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers for four seasons.

Appearing on the Draymond Green Show (beginning at 50:15 mark of video), Thompson responded to Chalmers, saying: "Guys be on some sucker s--t. I don't like that kind of stuff. ... Guys are retired and not playing basketball, now you want to talk s--t about a guy that you won a championship with?"

Like Thompson, Chalmers was LeBron's teammate for four seasons when they were both with the Miami Heat. With James leading the way, the Heat reached four consecutive NBA Finals and won two titles.

In speaking to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports (h/t NBA Central) on Friday, Chalmers further explained what he meant when claiming players didn't fear going up against LeBron:

"Going more into depth of my statement, you come into a Finals situation are you more fearful to face LeBron James or Michael Jordan? MJ is 6-0 in the Finals and LeBron has four rings. When I say players didn't fear LeBron, LeBron has been beaten, MJ has not. When LeBron first came to the Heat, people saw him as a villain. But when you line up next to him, you're actually fearful of him because he's trying to prove people wrong."

Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, and his NBA Finals success is a big reason why. MJ went 6-0 in the Finals, had two three-peats and was named NBA Finals MVP each time.

James has more NBA Finals appearances with 10, but he has a losing record at 4-6. Still, he was named NBA Finals MVP on each occasion that his team won a championship with the Cavs, Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

There is perhaps no more athletic player in NBA history than LeBron, and he has proved himself capable of dominating games many times during his illustrious 20-year NBA career.

Jordan seemingly possessed more of the indefinable quality that allowed him to come through in the clutch more consistently than anyone in NBA history, which is a big reason why he is usually at the forefront of the GOAT debate.

LeBron and MJ are unquestionably two of the best ever, and putting one in front of the other typically comes down to personal preference.