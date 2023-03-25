Allen Lazard: Aaron Rodgers 'a Big Reason' for Jets Contract; Expects QB to be Traded

AP Photo/Lon Horwedel

Aaron Rodgers may have denied supplying a wishlist of players for the New York Jets to sign, but Allen Lazard has no problem admitting the four-time NFL MVP was a key factor in his decision to sign with the team.

Speaking to TMZ Sports (starts at 2:30 mark), Lazard called Rodgers "a big reason" he is with the Jets now.

The veteran wide receiver also said (5:40 mark) "there's no worry on my end" about the ongoing stalemate between the Jets and Green Bay Packers about the compensation to finalize a trade for Rodgers.

Interestingly, Lazard said it was actually new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett who was "the biggest piece of the puzzle" for him ultimately deciding to sign with New York.

Hackett was Green Bay's offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2019 to '21. Lazard emerged as a key player for the team during that span, including catching a career-high eight touchdowns in 2021.

Rodgers has already said on The Pat McAfee Show his intention is to play for the Jets next season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday (h/t Bill Huber of SI.com) the two teams "haven't spoken much in the last week" and trade talks have "stalled" at this point.

Per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, the Packers aren't asking for multiple first-round picks for Rodgers, but "it would make sense" if they were holding out for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Since Rodgers has already stated he wants to play for the Jets, it seems like a matter of when, not if, a trade happens. It's just a long waiting game, especially for Jets fans, until there is a resolution to the situation.

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets in free agency. The 27-year-old was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2018 when Hackett was their offensive coordinator.

After spending most of his rookie season on Jacksonville's practice squad, the Packers signed Lazard late in the year. He became a full-time player for them in 2019 and started 40 games over the past four seasons.