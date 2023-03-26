5 Best Fights for David Benavidez After Win vs. Caleb Plant

0 of 5

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

It's a big stretch for the super middleweights.

Just more than a week after pay-per-view stalwart—and undisputed 168-pound champion—Canelo Álvarez announced he'd be returning to the ring in early May, two fighters hoping to be next on his dance card this summer met atop their own PPV show in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Top contenders David Benavidez and Caleb Plant, who've combined for eight title-fight wins across three belted reigns in the weight class, were at the MGM Grand as the main eventers in a card carried live from the desert by Showtime and PPV.com.

Benavidez emerged victorious by punishing decision and put himself at the front of the line for a date with the Mexican superstar, but the B/R combat sports team surveyed the entire competitive landscape available to the unbeaten 26-year-old just in case things don't come together.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a take or two of your own in the comments.