The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 43

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Like it or not—and let's face it, fans of either Marlon Vera or blood-and-guts action probably didn't—Cory Sandhagen fought the perfect mixed martial arts fight.

He moved well. He changed stances. He succeeded with strikes. He scored takedowns.

He was, in the words of ESPN's Michael Bisping, both "complicated" and "sophisticated."

He was also successful.

The five-year veteran of the Octagon scored perhaps the most important victory of his eight-year career, mixing nearly every combat aspect across 25 minutes in securing a well-deserved decision win over his third-ranked opponent.

The No. 5 man at bantamweight won two cards by 50-45 and 49-46 counts—that's 5-0 and 4-1 in rounds, respectively—to offset a ridiculous 48-47 in Vera's favor that made it a split decision despite the winner's across-the-board statistical advantages.

B/R agreed and had it 50-45 for Sandhagen as well, giving weight to his clear striking edges in each round, alongside his overall edge in takedowns (3-0) and the wide margin in control time (7:08 to 0:09) that it provided.

The win was his ninth in 12 UFC appearances and second in a row, and prompted him to call out No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, who was seated at cageside.

"I want that No. 1 spot," he said. "Merab, you're hungry? Well I got something for you to eat, and it don't taste good."

For Vera, the loss ended a four-fight win streak and left him at 14-7 in the UFC.

But in spite of the strange judging, he made no post-fight claim to a victory.

"I was as ready as I can get," he said. "I just couldn't get it started. No excuses."